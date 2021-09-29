PS Plus Games for October 2021 Announced: Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X

What started as a rumor last week proved to be true today, as Sony has just revealed the PS Plus games lineup for October 2021. Without further ado, here is what you’ll get if you’re a PS Plus member next month: Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21. Those who already own a PlayStation 5 will get Hell Let Loose, a WWII-inspired multiplayer game that features 100-player battles with a rather unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game, where Commanders direct the flow of battle and co-ordinate powerful in-game abilities that influence the team’s road to victory. Obviously, since this is a multiplayer game, it requires a PS Plus subscription, but since you’re getting the game for free, that won’t be an issue. The game features 14 playable classes within infantry, recon, and armor unit types, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles, and equipment. Being a simple soldier in a 50v50 skirmish might seem a bit intimidating at first glance, but each mu...