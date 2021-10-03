Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to force Twitter to reinstate his account

Things have been a little quiet from Donald Trump since his presidency came to an end. The cessation of online rants was helped by Twitter slapping him with a permanent ban over concerns that his tweets were an incitement to violence. Having attempted to launch his own social media platform as a replacement, Trump is now trying a new tactic. The former president has asked a federal judge in Florida to get Twitter to restore his @RealDonaldTrump account, claiming that he has been censored. See also: How to sign into Windows 11 automatically How to install Windows 11 on any… [Continue Reading]