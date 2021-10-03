Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to force Twitter to reinstate his account

Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to force Twitter to reinstate his account

betanews

Published

Things have been a little quiet from Donald Trump since his presidency came to an end. The cessation of online rants was helped by Twitter slapping him with a permanent ban over concerns that his tweets were an incitement to violence. Having attempted to launch his own social media platform as a replacement, Trump is now trying a new tactic. The former president has asked a federal judge in Florida to get Twitter to restore his @RealDonaldTrump account, claiming that he has been censored. See also: How to sign into Windows 11 automatically How to install Windows 11 on any… [Continue Reading]

Full Article