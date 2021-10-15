Tantan’s Wi-Fi smart power strip adds three outlets and more to your home for $15.50

Amazon is offering the Tantan Wi-Fi 3-outlet Smart Power Strip for *$15.60 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code *30E3BJ5A2G* at checkout. Down from $26, you’re saving over $10 with today’s deal, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With three individually-controlled AC plugs as well as three USB ports which share a total of 3.1A, this power strip easily runs everything at your desk or side table. Through a simple Wi-Fi connection, you’ll find Alexa and Assistant smart home controls here as well. Keep reading for more.



more…