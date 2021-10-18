elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag case drops down to $11 Prime shipped

*Update: *elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Snapshot Cover for $10.99 Prime s*hipped*. That’s nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low.



We featured the elago Snapshot — the brand’s combination AirPods Pro and AirTag case — earlier this month when it launched. Carrying a regular $15 price tag, we are now tracking the first notable price drop on the new cover over at Amazon for *$12.99 Prime shipped*. While it might not be a huge discount, if you’re looking to score one, now is the lowest price we have tracked outside of a very limited offer on day one at $13. This “durable” silicone case protects your AirPods Pro while offering up a dedicated slot for your AirTag as well. You can learn more about the elago Snapshot in our launch coverage and down below.



more…