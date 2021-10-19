Comment: Why the worst thing about the MacBook Pro is good news for everyone

There’s a lot to love about Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro. The return of ports, MagSafe charging, and even ProMotion are worthy upgrades before you even consider the performance gains and boosted battery life. We haven’t had the chance to test drive these notebooks yet, but it’s hard to imagine what could go wrong based on our experience with Apple’s standard M1 Macs.



Based on what we know so far, it’s actually rather difficult to land a joke about these Macs. I would argue that’s an effective test for predicting the overall reception of this generation of MacBook Pro.



