Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Build 19043.1319 to Testers

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 preview build to users in the Release Preview channel, therefore experimenting with a series of improvements before the general public gets them. Windows 10 build 19043.1319, or version 21H1, is now up for grabs with plenty of goodies, though important to keep in mind is there are no new features in there but only bug fixes and general performance polishing. However, users running Windows 10 21H1 will get the same improvements with the next automatic update in the production channel, and a quick look on the changelog (also embedded below) shows there’s plenty we’re getting this time. For example, Microsoft says it has resolved a memory leak issue on Windows 10, though this particular fix is specifically aimed at enterprises. “We fixed a memory leak issue in lsass.exe on domain controllers in the forest root domain that occurs when you have multiple forests and multiple domains in each forest. The SID-Name mapping functions ...