Skip Apple’s new releases and score an all-time low on its prev-gen AirPods at $129 (Save $70)

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, and now Amazon is delivering the deepest discount yet on the now previous-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Dropping down to *$129 shipped*, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low set only once before with $70 in savings attached. While not the new 3rd generation pair that launches next week, the now previous-generation, Apple AirPods still deliver many of the most notable features like Hey Siri support and that coveted H1 chip for fast pairing and a true wireless design. There’s also the bundled Qi charging case that offers 24-hour battery life to round out the package. Head below for more.



