Smartphone Accessories: ESR Air Armor MagSafe Clear Case $17, more

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Air Armor iPhone 13 MagSafe Case for *$16.99* when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $19, you’re looking at the first notable discount and a new all-time low on the recent release. Protecting iPhone 13 with a clear case that still shows off the colorway of your device, this affordable cover packs MagSafe compatibility without breaking the bank. So on top of providing added drop protection, there’s also the ability to dock on magnetic charging stations and more. Get all of the details on the ESR iPhone 13 lineup in our launch coverage.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Score a single Apple AirTag at *$8* (Reg. $10) | Amazon

· Yootech 10W Qi Charging Stand: *$12* (Reg. $14) | Amazon

· PowerArc ArcPack 15000mAh USB-C Power Bank: *$20* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· Spigen Rugged Armor Magnetic Wallet: *$25* (Reg. $34) | Amazon

· Google Nest Mini comes bundled with a smart color lightstrip at*$18* (Reg. $27) | Amazon

· Skip Apple’s new releases and score an all-time low on its prev-gen AirPods*$10* (Reg. $14) | Amazon

· UGREEN 40W USB-C Charger: *$21* (Reg. $25) | Amazon



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· *$28* (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· Bitty Boomers Iron Man Speaker: *$10* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case sees *$18* (Reg. $23) | Amazon

· AINOPE 42W USB-C Car Charger: *$14* (Reg. $19) | Amazon

· UGREEN Apple Watch Charger: *$21 *(Reg. $26) | Amazon

· Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro cases are already on sale for the first time*$10* (Reg. $15) | Amazon

· *$9* (Reg. $12) | Amazon



more…