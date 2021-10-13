Tested: Spigen’s iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag is one of the best clear cases yet, now at $19

Today, we are diving in headfirst with a hands-on look at the new Spigen iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag case. This case joins the rest of the wide-ranging Spigen iPhone 13 lineup, including its MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion we reviewed previously, as the brand’s clear, magnetic offering boasting that all too familiar MagSafe logo on the back. While we have seen our fair share of similar-looking cases from other brands, it’s time to see how Spigen’s clear iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag case stacks up in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.



more…