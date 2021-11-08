Amazon’s latest Blu-ray/4K sale includes Lord of the Rings, Venom, Home Alone, more from $9

Amazon is offering The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4K Blu-ray for *$59.99 shipped* once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal going rate of around $75 lately, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. You’ll find that this bundle includes all three Lord of the Rings movies in 4K HDR, perfect for a weekend movie night. Both the extended and theatrical copies are here, giving you the ability to choose which one you watch. Also, you’ll even get Digital HD codes to redeem at iTunes or Google Play, making it super simple to watch these films on-the-go. Head below for other great movies on sale right now.



