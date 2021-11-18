Lacoste Winter Sale offers extra 20% off hundreds of styles from $19 + free shipping

The Lacoste Winter Sale offers* extra 20% off *already-reduced styles including best-selling polos, outerwear, shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the V-Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to* $19* and originally sold for $50. This t-shirt will easily be a staple in your wardrobe because it can be worn throughout any season. It’s available in several color options and it has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. With over 360 reviews from Lacoste customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.



