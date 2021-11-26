Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sees $300 Black Friday discount, plus accessories from $25

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Samsung Android smartphone and accessories headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at *$899.99 shipped*. Down from the usual $1,200 price tag, this is matching the Amazon all-time low set only once before at $300 off. Samsung’s new foldables may be stealing the spotlight as of late, but those who want a more traditional smartphone experience will find its latest Galaxy S21 Ultra to deliver on all the expected flagship specs. There’s a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience, which is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed with 12GB of RAM. Then to round out the package, you’ll find a quad-sensor system and S Pen support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look before heading below for more.



more…