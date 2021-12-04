New Microsoft Office Preview Build Now Available for Apple Users

Microsoft has released a new preview build of Microsoft Office, this time for users running the productivity suite on their Apple computers and part of the Preview Channel. With this release, the Office build is increased to version 16.56 (21120200), and it includes several important changes, including for enhanced privacy while screen sharing. Given the awkward times we’re struggling to deal with, screen sharing has become a very common thing, especially for people who are still working remotely. This is why Microsoft has decided to add privacy improvements for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents when sharing the screen with someone else, including blocking the connected user from taking a screenshot of a sensitive document. “With remote meetings on apps like Teams now commonplace, there is increased risk that private Office files will be inadvertently exposed while sharing your screen. So we’ve introduced new security policies into Office to address this. Thi...