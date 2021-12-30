Instagram Ready to Go All-In on Video Next Year

Instagram is slowly but surely transforming its focus to adapt to the rapidly evolving trends, and given TiKTok has become such a huge sensation whose growth never stops, the company has no other option than to head in the same direction as well. In other words, Instagram will go all-in on video next year, as CEO Adam Mosseri explains on Twitter (full statement embedded below) that the service is no longer just a photo-sharing app. “We’re going to double down on our focus on video, we’re no longer just a photo-sharing app, and consolidate all of our video formats around Reels and continue to grow that product,” he explained. “Two important themes were video, our focus on Reels, starting to consolidate our video format and build new creative tools, and control, giving people more ways to shape Instagram into what’s best for them with things like the sensitive content control, with the ability to hide like counts, with extending hidden words to DMs.” The Ti...