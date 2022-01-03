Echelon EX smart fitness bikes now up to $152 off in time for New Year’s resolutions from $700

Amazon is currently offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for *$848 shipped*. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $152 in savings while beating our previous Black Friday discount by $2 to match the all-time low. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.



