Echelon EX smart fitness bikes now up to $152 off in time for New Year’s resolutions from $700

Echelon EX smart fitness bikes now up to $152 off in time for New Year’s resolutions from $700

9to5Toys

Published

Amazon is currently offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for *$848 shipped*. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $152 in savings while beating our previous Black Friday discount by $2 to match the all-time low. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.

more…

Full Article