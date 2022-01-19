Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Townsmen, Grim Quest RPG, Very Hungry Caterpillar, more
Today’s Mac and iOS app deals are now neatly organized below the fold. This morning saw price drops on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio as well as up to *$232 off* iPhone 12 models, but for now it’s all about the software offers. Just make sure you check out this deal on SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller before you dive into today’s highlights including Townsmen Premium, Modern Magic Ball, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, and Grim Quest – Old School RPG. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.
