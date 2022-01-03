Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OXXO, Smart Spend, myDream Universe, more

It’s time to kick off the first work week of the new year with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to dive into the AirTag offers in today’s Best Buy flash sale as well as price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe cases alongside its silicone and leather AirTag Loops while you’re at it. This morning’s app deal collection includes puzzler “OXXO” on top of titles like myDream Universe, Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…