PS Plus Games for February Revealed: UFC 4, Planet Coaster, Tiny Tina’s Assault

As expected, Sony revealed the free games available for PlayStation Plus members next month. Unusual for this time of the year, February will be chocked full of incredible games: Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, Elder Ring, Lost Ark and many more. It’s hard to believe that you’re not going to be interested in any of the triple A games coming out next month, but the good news is PS Plus games remain available even after month ended, just make sure to add them to your library. Speaking of games, three titles are joining PS Plus in February: EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. More importantly, all three games announced this week will be available for download on February 1. Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to play UFC 4, one of the best games in the series. EA’s sports game allows players to develop and customize their characters via a unified progression syste...