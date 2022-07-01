Joe Biden gives deceased Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs Presidential Medal of Freedom

Steve Jobs is dead. The Apple Co-founder is long dead, in fact. You see, the iPhone-inventor died way back in 2011 -- more than a decade ago. And yet, President Joe Biden has decided to give Jobs an award... in 2022. Yes, really. No, Joe Biden is not confused, nor did the current President make a mistake. Actually, the leader of the USA has intentionally chosen to bestow the late Steve Jobs with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. Even though Jobs is not currently alive, I am sure his family will appreciate the much-deserved honor. Why does the White… [Continue Reading]