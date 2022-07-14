Microsoft teams up with Netflix to offer cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions

Netflix has previously confirmed plans to introduce an ad-supported tier that would provide a lower cost subscription entry point. Details have been somewhat lacking, but it has just been announced that Microsoft is partnering with the streaming video service as it introduces cheaper plans. The company has signed a deal with Netflix, with the streaming giant describing Microsoft as "our global advertising technology and sales partner". See also: Wordle finally offers to sync your game stats between devices Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.1 update with important bug fixes for Windows 11 users Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows… [Continue Reading]