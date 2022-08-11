Samsung has officially announced the new generation of foldable devices at the typical summer Unpacked event. First of all, let’s see what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is all about. Coming with a main 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and sporting a 120 Hz refresh rate, the device also packs a cover HD+ screen that measures 6.2 inches, also with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Power on the Galaxy Fold 4 comes from a 4-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip that’s paired with 12GB of RAM. As far as the storage is concerned, the device can be ordered with up to 1TB, while the base models ship with 256GB. The Galaxy Fold 4 is fitted with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging, which means it needs just 30 minutes to reach a 50 percent charge. Needless to say, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a feature-packed device, coming with everything you’d typically find on a flagship device, including 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and a fingerprint sensor installed on the side. Pricing ...Full Article
Samsung Launches the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
