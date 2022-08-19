Score Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB with 24GB RAM upgrade at $1,749 ($150 off)

While solid deals are still live on the base configurations from *$1,149*, B&H is now offering Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB with the upgraded 24GB of unified RAM for *$1,749 shipped*. This particular configuration will run you $1,899 directly from Apple with today’s offering delivering $150 in savings. As a side note, you won’t find the 24GB of RAM option available as part of the official Amazon price drops. Having just launched last month, the all-new M2 MacBook Pro features Apple’s latest 10-Core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and with today’s option, a whole lot of RAM. The 13.3-inch 2560 by 1600 Retina IPS display is joined by a Force Touch trackpad as well as the FaceTime HD 720p camera and the backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.



more…