Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger at $11 (30% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C Charger for $11.19 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $16, today’s deal brings in a full 30% off the typical rate of this charger and marks the best price that we’ve seen in months, though it has gone for as low as $9 back in 2021. Able to dish out up to 20W of USB-C PD power, this charger is perfect for your iPhone 14 or iPad. It’s also compatible with essentially all Android smartphones, and even some Chromebooks or other tablets that can run on just 20W of power. The compact design measures smaller than Apple’s official 20W adapter in all dimensions, delivering a lot of power in a small form factor.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Anker’s launches weekend MagSafe accessory sale: Power banks, chargers, more *from $14*

· Coucot 35W Dual USB-C Charger: $9.50 (Reg. $19) | Amazon



· w/ code *AH2KZEAR*



· Juice up your mobile kit with mophie’s fabric-wrapped 20K powerstation XXL at *$39* (Reg. $60)

· 2-pack Galaxy S22 Ultra Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protectors: $5 (Reg. $12) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon and code *50KEAAVK*



· Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC now *$31 off* as Amazon prices hit *$199*

· EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker: $44 (Reg. $55) | Amazon

· Get your workout on as Bose’s Sport Earbuds drop to *$119 shipped* in all colorways (Reg. $149)

· 2-pack AINOPE Right-angle USB-C Cables: $8.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon

· At just *$13*, you might as well score Belkin’s 7.5W MagSafe charger bundle (Save 57%)

· HYPER goes 50% off for St. Patrick’s Day: USB-C MacBook hubs, HDMI adapters, more *from $10*

· New all-time low drops Beats Fit Pro earbuds to *$145 *in four styles ahead of spring (Reg. $200)



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Spring savings make Apple Watch SE 2 even more affordable *from $219* (Save $30)

· Apple iPhone 12/Pro Leather Sleeve with MagSafe: *$18* (Orig. $129) | Woot

· Zagg’s annual St. Patrick’s Day sale takes *25% off *Apple chargers, power banks, much more

· 3-pack MFi USB-C Lightning Cables: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon

· Casely iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe power, more exclusively *30% off* for holidays *from $17.50*

· Spigen Liquid Air Galaxy S23 Case: $13.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon

· Score Anker’s regularly $50 workout-ready A1 wireless buds with 35-hour battery at just *$35*

· Qifutan Dashboard/Windshield Smartphone Mount: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon



more…