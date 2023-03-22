Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 or DLC $7, Mafia II Definitive $4.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Still haven’t tried out Luigi’s Mansion 3 or had a chance to add a copy to your library?! Now’s your chance, Amazon is offering both physical and digital copies down at *$39.99 shipped*, matching the previous deal price and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find the Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack DLC Bundle on sale at $46.98, down from the regular $70 price tag – you can alternatively just land a copy of the regularly $10 Multiplayer Pack DLC if you already own the main game at $6.99. If you ask me, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a must-play and a must-own for just about any Nintendo Switch game collection. And judging by both the brief glimpses we have seen of Mario’s taller brother and the recent official toy release, Nintendo and Illumination have pulled plenty of inspiration from the Luigi’s Mansion series for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Dive into our hands-on review of the actual game for more details on the experience and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.



more…