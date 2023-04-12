Volcano eruption in Russia's Kamchatka spews vast ash clouds

A volcano has erupted on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption early Tuesday of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, spewed clouds of dust 12 miles into the sky. The ash cloud extended more than 300 miles northwest and covered several villages in grey volcanic dust. Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities advised residents to stay indoors. Ash fell on 41,700 square miles of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. The scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.