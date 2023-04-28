Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, more on sale from $50

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPad Air 5 Smart Folio at* $59.99 shipped* in Deep Navy. Normally fetching $79, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut of the year at $19 off. We last saw it on sale for $69 back in November of last year, with this now arriving at a new all-time low courtesy of the retailer. Wrapping your iPad Air 5 in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package. Head below for more.



