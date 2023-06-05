Apple stock hits all-time high ahead of WWDC, up 46% this year

Apple stock (AAPL) hit an all-time high today, topping $183.49, ahead of today’s WWDC keynote where it is expected to announce iOS 17, new Macs, and its first mixed reality headset device.



Apple stock has rebounded significantly this year, up 46% off lows as investors digest easing inflation and recessionary fears, as well as general bullishness around the tech sector. The company’s market cap is once again approaching the $3 trillion level, a milestone never-before-seen for a public company.



more…