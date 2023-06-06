Opinion: Why AR is the future despite Apple Vision Pro backlash, and one thing Google Glass did right
Published
Apple just gave what I’d consider to be our first realistic look at what’s possible and achievable in augmented reality with today’s technology. Saying and believing “AR is the future” might bias me, but I think the backlash that has since emerged is short sighted, unfairly cynical, and missing a bigger picture, which I do think was caused by a miscalculation in Apple’s Vision Pro presentation.
more…