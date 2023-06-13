Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon volcano

Truckloads of villagers have fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash. Nearly 15,000 people have left the farming communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon’s crater in northeastern Albay province in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Albay’s governor extended the danger zone by a kilometer on Monday and asked thousands of residents to be ready to move anytime. But many opted to flee even before the mandatory evacuation order.