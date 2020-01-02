Labour leadership: Keir Starmer emerges as early frontrunner to take over from Jeremy Corbyn, poll reveals

Matt Payne RT @SkyNews: "I think @jessphillips would be the better candidate." Labour MP @coyleneil says the next party leader should be someone who… 7 seconds ago

Anthony McCabe RT @JohnEdwards33: Labour Party Members will elect the next Labour Leader. Over the next 3-months we’ll be knee-deep in garbage polls like… 19 seconds ago

wendy moody#FBPE#NotMyPm#Rejoiner RT @Mandoline_Blue: Great news. I wasn't expecting that! 'Keir Starmer has emerged as an early frontrunner in the Labour leadership race to… 20 seconds ago

Sir Lefty Farr-Wright QC @Iwontcalmdown Glad to hear it! BTW, I gather from the Far-Right Torygraph that Our Keir is now the favourite ... h… https://t.co/FfFhFeORAr 29 seconds ago

Will Wilcox RT @TheNewEuropean: Keir Starmer is current favourite to win Labour leadership race https://t.co/OG4BDZwDMC 44 seconds ago

Veritas RT @chelleryn99: I know, let's give the leadership to the man who abstained against Tory welfare cuts, joined the coup against Jeremy Corby… 51 seconds ago

Truly independent RT @JohnEdwards33: When you read rubbish like this, remember that the Tory media love a Tory Government with a Tory-leaning Labour Leader i… 1 minute ago