Labour leadership: Keir Starmer emerges as early frontrunner to take over from Jeremy Corbyn, poll reveals

Independent Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Shadow Brexit secretary leads field ahead of Rebecca Long Bailey, according to survey of members
News video: Who will win the UK's Labour leadership contest?

Who will win the UK's Labour leadership contest? 02:27

 After Labour suffered its worst defeat since 1935, the race is on to replace leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader [Video]Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

Labour’s Emily Thornberry has declared her candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as she revealed she warned him it would be an act of “catastrophic political folly” to back the doomed election. The..

Jeremy Corbyn 'sad' over election result, saying Brexit played a major part [Video]Jeremy Corbyn 'sad' over election result, saying Brexit played a major part

Jeremy Corbyn says he did "everything he could" to get Labour into power and is likely to step down in early 2020. The Labour leader said the election was "taken over by Brexit".

