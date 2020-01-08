Global  

Manchester United's Ashley Young opens Inter Milan talks with future undecided

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Manchester United captain Ashley Young opens talks over a move to Inter Milan.
Ole: We need to stregthen, not weaken [Video]Ole: We need to stregthen, not weaken

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not know anything about Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan, adding Manchester United want to strengthen in the transfer window.

Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to move

Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to moveAshley Young was not included in the Man Utd squad on Tuesday for their 3-1 home loss to rivals Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
Daily Star

Inter Milan in advanced talks over Ashley Young

Transfer rumours are coming thick and fast these days, with the January transfer window in full swing. Numerous clubs are eager to make some deals happen as soon...
SoccerNews.com

Richardjunior0

Gatete Ngarambe JR RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United over signing Ashley Young, according to Sky in Italy. 4 seconds ago

Alfaenshe

Al-haji Ismail Inter Milan 'in advanced talks with Man United to sign Ashley Young' https://t.co/6VxXavNTSm 4 minutes ago

piesie_mcboafo

#Piesie77_Mancunian 🇬🇭☆🇩🇪 RT @DeadlineDayLive: Inter Milan want to sign Ashley Young. Talks are ongoing with Manchester United and the player is ready to accept. (So… 6 minutes ago

ToffeesAddict

Toffees Addict Wednesday's Manchester United transfer talk news roundup: Arturo Vidal, Paul Pogba, Ashley Young | Sports Mole https://t.co/qUjGQ1b25B 7 minutes ago

