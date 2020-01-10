Primadonna Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shockingly quit as Royals; Public slams the duchess for tearing the Royal Family apart… https://t.co/NaXFdSr1Gf 1 minute ago Sandra Irwin RT @RoyalReporter: Prince Charles, effectively a King-in-waiting, risks a public backlash if he is seen to cave in to Harry and Meghan and… 7 minutes ago Annette J Dunlea RT @Reuters: Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to step back seems a financial no-brainer. Like ex-politicians in business, though, success der… 7 minutes ago pelton boy RT @StevieBrexit: Harry and Meghan, who married 2018 at taxpayers' expense, will Keep their Windsor home which cost the public £2.4m Retai… 8 minutes ago Clare RT @allthingsregal: Clearly NOT concerned with her carbon footprint! Meghan is running, she’s gone - she knows the gig is up - no one is fa… 9 minutes ago LOREDANA GRECO RT @grazia747: Former minister Norman Baker says Harry and Markle should GIVE UP their titles, and repay £2.4m public money spent on renova… 11 minutes ago Joel McAlary RT @JSMilbank: On the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story, I have every sympathy for them wanting to escape the ghastly intrusiveness of t… 15 minutes ago Laurie Hill Prince Harry and Meghan: Public react to royal 'step back' https://t.co/wsLq7kKKud 19 minutes ago