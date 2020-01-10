Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan: Public react to royal 'step back'

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
What members of the public outside Buckingham Palace think of Prince Harry and Meghan stepping back.
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Taking ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

 ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement that they would be taking a “step back” as “senior” members of the Royal Family as well as balancing their time between the UK and North America.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Meghan and Harry to ‘step back as senior royals’ in shock announcement

Meghan and Harry to ‘step back as senior royals’ in shock announcementMeghan and Harry are taking a major step back from royal life (Picture: PA) Prince Harry and Meghan are stepping down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family...
Was Royal Family Blindsided By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Statement?

A royal source is speaking to Good Morning America about Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to step away from royal duties and split their time...
primadonnamagph

Primadonna Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shockingly quit as Royals; Public slams the duchess for tearing the Royal Family apart… https://t.co/NaXFdSr1Gf 1 minute ago

sissywynn

Sandra Irwin RT @RoyalReporter: Prince Charles, effectively a King-in-waiting, risks a public backlash if he is seen to cave in to Harry and Meghan and… 7 minutes ago

adunlea

Annette J Dunlea RT @Reuters: Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to step back seems a financial no-brainer. Like ex-politicians in business, though, success der… 7 minutes ago

peltonboy

pelton boy RT @StevieBrexit: Harry and Meghan, who married 2018 at taxpayers' expense, will Keep their Windsor home which cost the public £2.4m Retai… 8 minutes ago

Clare59763189

Clare RT @allthingsregal: Clearly NOT concerned with her carbon footprint! Meghan is running, she’s gone - she knows the gig is up - no one is fa… 9 minutes ago

lorygreco

LOREDANA GRECO RT @grazia747: Former minister Norman Baker says Harry and Markle should GIVE UP their titles, and repay £2.4m public money spent on renova… 11 minutes ago

joel_mcalary925

Joel McAlary RT @JSMilbank: On the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story, I have every sympathy for them wanting to escape the ghastly intrusiveness of t… 15 minutes ago

lauriehill111

Laurie Hill Prince Harry and Meghan: Public react to royal 'step back' https://t.co/wsLq7kKKud 19 minutes ago

