Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy says UK should refuse US trade deal if Trump quits Paris climate accord

Ann MacLeod RT @GrayInGlasgow: Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy says she wants to "beat" independence in Scotland by following Spain's treatment… 41 seconds ago RedarmyBotforYes RT @GerryHassan: This is fundamental nationalism: a call to brutal uncompromising Labour state repression. Leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy on… 55 seconds ago Mikeonthemarne #FBPE🎪 #RevokeA50 #DeniedMyVote RT @Beany_1: Oh, so it’s like that is it? That’s as ridiculous as accusing leavers of not fighting for our place in the EU!! https://t.co… 1 minute ago Celia Brayfield RT @MrRemain: In one stroke she has lost all the Labour Remain votes. Which account for some 80%+ of members. https://t.co/1MUNAUq76W 2 minutes ago roshe🇪🇺🇬🇧🇮🇳🌍citizenofearth RT @Chrisballingall: Lisa Nandy accuses Labour Remainers of failing to fight for UK's place in the world and being too focused on the EU |… 4 minutes ago Andrew Morgan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 RT @nickreeves9876: Lisa Nandy is now, in effect, saying that we should passively accept the grotesque Tory abuses of democracy and the des… 4 minutes ago Mama Fratelli RT @BBCPolitics: Lisa Nandy commits to abide by whatever verdict the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reaches on claims of anti-… 5 minutes ago Independenista RT @80_mcswan: Labour MP Lisa Nandy who is standing in the leadership contest has shown her ignorance about the Indy movement.Scotland . If… 5 minutes ago