Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy says UK should refuse US trade deal if Trump quits Paris climate accord

Independent Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Exclusive: 'To take people with us we need to show we're willing to live our values and stand by them,' says Nandy
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership

Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership 01:19

 Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said a "red bridge" uniting support across different wings and regions must be built to prevent the party's demise, as she launched her campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The backbench MP outlined her vision to convince voters across the nation that they are...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lisa Nandy says Labour must move forward with confidence [Video]Lisa Nandy says Labour must move forward with confidence

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy gives a speech in London in which she says that the party should must be able to move forward with confidence.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? [Video]Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lisa Nandy vows to maintain Labour's pledge to abolish university tuition fees

Leadership contender claims Labour's 2019 polcies were 'reasonably popular' but party failed to articulate them to public
Independent

Labour should have been 'bold enough' to defend free movement, says leadership contender Lisa Nandy

'I believe in free movement,' says leadership contender
Independent

Tweets about this

missuan

Ann MacLeod RT @GrayInGlasgow: Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy says she wants to "beat" independence in Scotland by following Spain's treatment… 41 seconds ago

RolandS13014285

RedarmyBotforYes RT @GerryHassan: This is fundamental nationalism: a call to brutal uncompromising Labour state repression. Leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy on… 55 seconds ago

mikeonthemarne

Mikeonthemarne #FBPE🎪 #RevokeA50 #DeniedMyVote RT @Beany_1: Oh, so it’s like that is it? That’s as ridiculous as accusing leavers of not fighting for our place in the EU!! https://t.co… 1 minute ago

highcixiety

Celia Brayfield RT @MrRemain: In one stroke she has lost all the Labour Remain votes. Which account for some 80%+ of members. https://t.co/1MUNAUq76W 2 minutes ago

SEZOWT

roshe🇪🇺🇬🇧🇮🇳🌍citizenofearth RT @Chrisballingall: Lisa Nandy accuses Labour Remainers of failing to fight for UK's place in the world and being too focused on the EU |… 4 minutes ago

mramorgan

Andrew Morgan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 RT @nickreeves9876: Lisa Nandy is now, in effect, saying that we should passively accept the grotesque Tory abuses of democracy and the des… 4 minutes ago

MamaFratelli4

Mama Fratelli RT @BBCPolitics: Lisa Nandy commits to abide by whatever verdict the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reaches on claims of anti-… 5 minutes ago

jacquieb51

Independenista RT @80_mcswan: Labour MP Lisa Nandy who is standing in the leadership contest has shown her ignorance about the Indy movement.Scotland . If… 5 minutes ago

