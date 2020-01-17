Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Laurence Fox furiously hits back at BBC Question Time criticism after Meghan Markle 'racism' row

Tamworth Herald Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The audience member described Fox as a "white, privileged male".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row 00:52

 Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row [Video]Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row

Actor Laurence Fox clashes with an audience member over whether the press' treatment of the Duchess of Sussex is racist. Mr Fox said the UK was the most 'tolerant, lovely country in Europe'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Meghan Markle Files Another Lawsuit Against British Tabloid [Video]Meghan Markle Files Another Lawsuit Against British Tabloid

Meghan Markle Files Another Lawsuit Against British Tabloid. On Nov. 17, Meghan Markle filed additional court documents against ‘The Mail on Sunday’ and their parent company, Associated..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Laurence Fox's Question Time clash over Meghan

It followed a question on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back from royal life.
BBC News

Laurence Fox slams 'racist' Question Time audience member for branding him 'white and privileged'

Laurence Fox slams 'racist' Question Time audience member for branding him 'white and privileged'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back as 'senior' members of the royal family in a bombshell announcement last week
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Laurence Fox furiously hits back at BBC Question Time criticism after Meghan Markle 'racism' row https://t.co/YK7A26wE5K 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.