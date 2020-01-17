Labour leadership: Keir Starmer cements early lead over rival Rebecca Long-Bailey ahead of first hustings

Max Bell RT @malaiseforever: done a few things this week. First, this piece on the wishful thinking behind Keir Starmer's unity pitch for the Labour… 53 seconds ago Tom Lane I have to say, and perhaps someone can point me in the right direction, but I don’t get Keir Starmer being favourit… https://t.co/aLkpnglMNx 14 minutes ago Rob Lackenby RT @GlindonMary: This morning I was proud that North Tyneside Constituency Nominated Keir Starmer for the Labour Leadership. I hope he now… 25 minutes ago Joe Richardson A message to anyone thinking of voting for Keir Starmer in the Labour leadership race https://t.co/m114jkuod8 28 minutes ago frances bulwer #FBPE RT @elliotttimes: Starmer pulls ahead 63 to RLB 37 - 16 per cent think Corbyn was 10/10 Rayner set for 57 per cent win first round https:/… 31 minutes ago Robert Michaels RIBA @ObserverUK Interesting article. No way should Keir Starmer step aside in the Labour leadership contest. He's by fa… https://t.co/ycf3SKgRMI 50 minutes ago miroirdufou @mrjamesob @NickCohen4 Those who tried to avoid catastrophe were betrayed by the arrogant & mulish Labour leadershi… https://t.co/cSSU62UowD 1 hour ago John Donovan @SebDance Thank you Seb. I am an Australian Labor and UK Labour supporter appalled by Corbyn and McCluskey’s leader… https://t.co/VO9rAO8ZXU 1 hour ago