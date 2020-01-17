Global  

Labour leadership: Keir Starmer cements early lead over rival Rebecca Long-Bailey ahead of first hustings

Friday, 17 January 2020
Five candidates to succeed Jeremy Corbyn will battle it out at event in Liverpool
News video: Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings

Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings 01:52

 Contenders in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader have called for unity despite jostling for position in the first hustings of the campaign. The event in Liverpool saw the major candidates battle for dominance in the contest which will see a new leader of the opposition announced in...

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? [Video]Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry and Sir Keir Starmer will battle it out to become the next Labour leader.

Labour leadership hopefuls clash over handling of antisemiti [Video]Labour leadership hopefuls clash over handling of antisemiti

The Labour leadership candidates have clashed over their personal records on antisemitism as they went head to head in the first hustings. Jess Phillips appeared to suggest other candidates had..

Labour leadership: Hustings to begin in Liverpool as Keir Starmer takes early lead over other candidates

Follow for all the latest updates
Independent

Labour leadership hustings cancelled as Keir Starmer's mother-in-law remains in hospital

'Procedures committee unanimously agreed last night that in the circumstances and to ensure fairness to all candidates,' says general secretary
Independent


Tweets about this

Max_Bell_11

done a few things this week. First, this piece on the wishful thinking behind Keir Starmer's unity pitch for the Labour…

VGNLane

I have to say, and perhaps someone can point me in the right direction, but I don't get Keir Starmer being favourit…

Butsurelynot

This morning I was proud that North Tyneside Constituency Nominated Keir Starmer for the Labour Leadership. I hope he now…

21cwakeupcall

A message to anyone thinking of voting for Keir Starmer in the Labour leadership race

franbulwer

Starmer pulls ahead 63 to RLB 37 - 16 per cent think Corbyn was 10/10 Rayner set for 57 per cent win first round

ukarchitect

Interesting article. No way should Keir Starmer step aside in the Labour leadership contest. He's by fa…

miroirdufou

Those who tried to avoid catastrophe were betrayed by the arrogant & mulish Labour leadershi…

Donovan1John

Thank you Seb. I am an Australian Labor and UK Labour supporter appalled by Corbyn and McCluskey's leader…

