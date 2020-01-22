Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump administration threatens trade war with UK over digital tax plan

Independent Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
'If people want to just arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies, we will consider arbitrarily putting taxes on car companies,' says Mnuchin
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Don't Want To Impose Tariffs On France [Video]Americans Don't Want To Impose Tariffs On France

The U.S. threatened to levy tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion worth of French products. According to Business Insider, the threat happened after Frances passed a tax on digital services. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Administration Wants To Jack Up The Price Of French Champagne, Luxe Goods [Video]Trump Administration Wants To Jack Up The Price Of French Champagne, Luxe Goods

The Trump administration believes France discriminates against US-based technology giants. According to Business Insider, their justification via a digital services tax it passed in July. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns U.K. Over Digital Tax Plan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns U.K. Over Digital Tax PlanWatch VideoTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned the United Kingdom could "find themselves faced with President Trump's tariffs" if it moves forward with...
Newsy

Trump reignites trade battle with Europe over digital tax

After securing a trade truce with China, the US president has now turned to the EU. Trump threatened car tariffs if European countries implement a digital tax....
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tiny3lvis

Tiny Elvis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @Palayo: The US trade deal based on KMA...(kiss my Ass) Trump administration threatens trade war with UK over digital tax plan https://t… 4 minutes ago

PEOPLEpowerGal

PeoplePowerGal🇵🇸 RT @karl_trotsky: Trump administration threatens trade war with UK over digital tax plan....and we haven't even done a deal with them yet.… 4 minutes ago

jonvittles

JV RT @premnsikka: Delusions of taking back control - Trump administration threatens UK with tariffs if Boris Johnson imposes taxes on tech gi… 5 minutes ago

KingGama8

Old Gama 🌍🇪🇺🇬🇧🧠🕷🚀 RT @SammyScottDavis: We haven't left the EU yet but already the US is threatening Global Britain! Trump administration threatens UK with t… 8 minutes ago

fuzzidelic

Seán Di Fusco RT @nicktolhurst: We've swapped partnership for being Trump's bitch. We are his...and we must dance whichever way he sees fit now. "Trump… 12 minutes ago

Palayo

Brian MacIver The US trade deal based on KMA...(kiss my Ass) Trump administration threatens trade war with UK over digital tax pl… https://t.co/V2zSD5gXfq 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.