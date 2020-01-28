Global  

Boris Johnson risks wrath of Trump by approving Huawei to help build UK 5G network

Independent Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has risked the fury of Donald Trump by giving the go-ahead for Huawei to help build the UK's 5g network, but with restrictions.
News video: Boris Johnson: Scientists and mathematicians to have fast-tracked UK entry from February

Boris Johnson: Scientists and mathematicians to have fast-tracked UK entry from February 00:49

 Top scientists, researchers and mathematicians will be given fast-tracked entry to the UK from next month, the Prime Minister has announced. Boris Johnson said he wanted to send a message that Britain is open to the "most talented minds in the world" as the country leaves the European Union.

Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row [Video]Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called the idea of a "Trump deal" to replace the 2015 nuclear pact a "strange offer," and advocated sticking to the current one. The suggestion was from Britain's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

UK's Johnson to Huawei critics: 'Tell us what the alternative is' [Video]UK's Johnson to Huawei critics: 'Tell us what the alternative is'

Washington has said intelligence-sharing may be at risk if the UK buys 5G equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Huawei WILL build UK's 5G phone network as Boris Johnson risks Donald Trump fury

Huawei WILL build UK's 5G phone network as Boris Johnson risks Donald Trump furyGovernment gives limited access to Chinese telecoms firm but it will be excluded from security functions, and sensitive locations, such as nuclear sites and...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Politico

UK grants Huawei a limited role in 5G, defying President Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday granted China's Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the company from...
Reuters India Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle Times

