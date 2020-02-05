Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Southampton F.C. > Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs deserve a trophy, says Dele Alli

Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs deserve a trophy, says Dele Alli

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Dele Alli says Tottenham "deserve a trophy" as they seek to end their 12-year wait for silverware in this season's FA Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham fans love what Dele Alli did after coming on against Southampton

Tottenham fans love what Dele Alli did after coming on against SouthamptonTottenham fans are waxing lyrical about Dele Alli after his impact off the bench in Spurs' 3-2 win against Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round replay in north...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTIndependent

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Southampton win, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen

The Spurs head coach is now speaking to the press at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the game against Southampton in the FA Cip
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kakkuluopio

John Kirva #valioliiga Ei todellakaan ansaitse Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs deserve a trophy, says Dele Alli - https://t.co/xQaICIl3YN 1 day ago

AM7NEWS

Adesope Mubarak Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs deserve a trophy, says Dele Alli https://t.co/KQEMWdrgJS https://t.co/9GgizDYhOL 1 day ago

cphelan

Chris Phelan Yes Dele. Totally other peoples' fault Spurs haven't won anything. BBC Sport - Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs de… https://t.co/JNhhjSAENx 2 days ago

RenoWallabout

Reno Wallabout RT @Skipjack0079: Tottenham stole two wins against City and Southampton. I'm joined by @ComradeYouSpurs and @Bryan_Ashlock on the latest Wh… 2 days ago

BetsGenie

Betting Tips Free bets https://t.co/pnL2oONsnE Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs deserve a trophy, says Dele Alli… https://t.co/Volxa1XBcW 2 days ago

HentaiPtmx

Congress Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs deserve a trophy, says Dele Alli: Dele Alli says Tottenham "deserve a trophy" as t… https://t.co/CyafurC3dv 2 days ago

getcatcrazy

Getcatcrazy Cat Dele says Tottenham "deserve a trophy" as they seek to end their 12-year wait for silverware Cat Spurs, who sco… https://t.co/Qr4Jhz6fAD 2 days ago

Sallyf

Sally Forestal Cat Dele says Tottenham "deserve a trophy" as they seek to end their 12-year wait for silverware Cat Spurs, who sco… https://t.co/j8XWN0sDr1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.