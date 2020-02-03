Global  

Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 range and Z Flip foldable phone

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G.
News video: Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 00:25

 Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Financial Focus: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Financial Focus: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung announced a foldable cell phone, Galaxy Z Flip, in an ad that aired during the Oscars.

Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable [Video]Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable

On Digital Trends Live today: We're live in Miami with Caleb Denison covering behind the scenes of FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV broadcast; The top tech commercials of the Super Bowl; Uber suspends..

Unpacked 2020: Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphones

Ten years after unveiling its first ever Galaxy S series mobile phone to the market, Samsung has marked the occasion with its most competitive offering to date:...
Which?

Samsung Debuts New 'Galaxy Z Flip' Foldable Smartphone, Priced at $1,380

Samsung today officially debuted the Galaxy Z Flip, its newest flagship foldable smartphone. Unlike Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, the Z...
MacRumours.com

