Former Neighbours star Margot shines in new film

The Argus Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Birds Of Prey sees DC Comics super-villain Harley Quinn team up with a group of superheroes to bring down an evil crime lord. Stars Margot Robbie and Jurnee Smollett-Bell take The Argus behind the scenes of the female-driven film.
 Former 'Neighbours' star Margot Robbie says the soap's bosses refused her request for her character Donna Freedman to be killed off, because they wanted to keep the role open in case things "didn't work out" in the US.

