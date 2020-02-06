Global  

Harry Gregg: Munich air disaster hero and Northern Ireland goalkeeping great dies

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, dies at the age of 87.
News video: Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87 01:37

 Former Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of the Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

United pay tribute to Munich air disaster victims [Video]United pay tribute to Munich air disaster victims

Manchester United have held a ceremony outside Old Trafford to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Munich air disaster, in which 23 people were killed.

Stoke City join tributes as Munich air disaster hero and Manchester United and Northern Ireland great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Stoke City join tributes as Munich air disaster hero and Manchester United and Northern Ireland great Harry Gregg dies aged 87Manchester United and Northern Ireland great Harry Gregg also played for Stoke City and managed Crewe
The Sentinel Stoke

Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87Harry Gregg has passed away and was seen as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, having bravely rescued some of his Manchester United team-mates
Daily Star

