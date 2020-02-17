|
Justin Fashanu: National Football Museum Hall of Fame induction 'deserved', says niece Amal
Justin Fashanu's induction into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame gives validation to his legacy, his niece Amal says.
Justin Fashanu's family are "extremely honoured" that the late former Norwich footballer is being inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame, says his niece Amal.
