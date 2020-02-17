Global  

Justin Fashanu: National Football Museum Hall of Fame induction 'deserved', says niece Amal

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Justin Fashanu's induction into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame gives validation to his legacy, his niece Amal says.
 Justin Fashanu's family are "extremely honoured" that the late former Norwich footballer is being inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame, says his niece Amal.

