Ethan Ampadu: Leipzig teen hopes to impress Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Ethan Ampadu hopes to impress Chelsea manager Frank Lampard by helping RB Leipzig achieve their goals.
