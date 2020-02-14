Ethan Ampadu: Leipzig teen hopes to impress Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard rues "confusing" VAR after 2-0 loss to Manchester United. Lampard insisted Harry Maguire should have been sent off before he scored the second goal at Stamford Bridge...

Lampard: I never pick players on price tag Chelsea boss Frank Lampard stressed he does not think about how much his players cost when picking the team after £71m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga was left on the bench against Leicester. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40Published 6 days ago