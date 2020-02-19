Global  

Trayvon Martin shooter George Zimmerman is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for ‘branding him racist’

PinkNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
George Zimmerman, the former neighbourhood watch leader who fatally shot Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, in 2012, is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million. Zimmerman filed a lawsuit against the Democrats on Tuesday, February 18, accusing both of defaming him “for political gain”...
 George Zimmerman is reportedly suing Democratic presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

George Zimmerman files lawsuit against Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for defamation

George Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg and seeks a damages award of $265 million.  
George Zimmerman sues Buttigieg and Warren over claims of defamation

Zimmerman claims that the two Democratic candidates have defamed him in an attempt to gather votes from the African-American community. ;
