Trayvon Martin shooter George Zimmerman is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for ‘branding him racist’
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () George Zimmerman, the former neighbourhood watch leader who fatally shot Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, in 2012, is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million. Zimmerman filed a lawsuit against the Democrats on Tuesday, February 18, accusing both of defaming him “for political gain”...
Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..