Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Emergency laws drawn up to tackle coronavirus crisis if it sweeps UK

Emergency laws drawn up to tackle coronavirus crisis if it sweeps UK

Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Emergency laws drawn up to tackle coronavirus crisis if it sweeps UKThe emergency COBRA committee is preparing to meet on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Solano Co. Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus Crisis

Solano Co. Health Officials Discuss Coronavirus Crisis 09:21

 Solano County officials held a press conference following the declaration of a local emergency after the potential first case of "community spread" coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS [Video]Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:21Published

Coronovirus Crisis Continues [Video]Coronovirus Crisis Continues

The U.S has declared a public health emergency to control the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson calls emergency coronavirus meeting - for three days time

Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cobra meeting of government ministers to discuss the rapidly escalating global coronavirus crisis, to be held on Monday.
Independent Also reported by •WorldNewsHaaretz

The Papers: 'War on virus' with emergency laws

The front pages continue to be dominated by the impact of the coronavirus on the UK.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.