Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won't end well for him

Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won't end well for him

Independent Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The Home Office's top civil servant is to take home secretary Priti Patel to court, accusing her of a 'vicious' briefing campaign against him
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for him

Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for himPhilip Rutnam intends to take Priti Patel down with him. The home secretary’s former top civil servant says he was offered a financial settlement, but he wants...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaneGerson

Jane Gerson @JohnRentoul @Independent Or is it that civil servants are at war with Boris Johnson's government? 1 minute ago

NightSocialist

Friday Night Girl.. Labour Socialist 🌹 RT @dianehain: Opinion: Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for him https://t.co/EPRY3v7VO5 4 minutes ago

andrewfolker

Andrew Folker RT @fidelmacook: Opinion: Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for him https://t.co/1zkVyimdV9 49 minutes ago

AnnKane26533432

Ann Kane Opinion: Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for him https://t.co/B7bLkZRmyp 2 hours ago

hadarachconsult

michael little esq! @DmitryOpines Now there is no qualifications for UK except cruelty Dr Hannibal Lector would be perfect as a ministe… https://t.co/JGmoY4amOK 4 hours ago

Anjib

Angie B Opinion: Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for him https://t.co/T6shRk9wQD 4 hours ago

QuondamOptimist

Christopher Oxford — Citizen of Europe RT @JohnRentoul: Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for him. My Sunday article for @Independent https://t.co/Ij… 4 hours ago

MonicaDowling4

Monica Dowling RT @paulstpancras: Opinion: Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won’t end well for him • https://t.co/HlsUQVMmwh • 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.