Flood warnings issued for Kent and surrounding areas as county battered by bad weather



Recent related videos from verified sources Howard County holds flood mitigation plan on Monday The Army Corps of Engineers were pretty impressed with the flood plan for Ellicott City. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:50Published 22 hours ago PM hails help for flood victims but won't confirm if he plans to visit them Boris Johnson has declined to say whether he will visit areas where people have been forced out of their homes by recent floods – while he toured the headquarters of a charity for the homeless... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Flood alerts issued as more heavy rain predicted The Environment Agency has issued more than 30 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts with heavy rain predicted to affect areas of the country badly hit by last...

Belfast Telegraph 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this