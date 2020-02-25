Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Royal Opera House and Placido Domingo agree he will not star in Don Carlo

Royal Opera House and Placido Domingo agree he will not star in Don Carlo

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The Royal Opera House has mutually agreed with opera singer and conductor Placido Domingo that he will not feature in upcoming performances of Don Carlo, according to a spokeswoman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Charles honours stars of opera and film music

Prince Charles honours stars of opera and film music 01:49

 The Prince of Wales has honoured some of the top talents in the world of music at the Royal College of Music (RCM). In his role as RCM president, he handed out awards to artists including conductor and Royal Opera House music director Sir Antonio Pappano, tenor Jonas Kaufmann, composer Debbie...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former boxer Ronnie Russell is pictured for the last time with the George medal [Video]Former boxer Ronnie Russell is pictured for the last time with the George medal

A hero who saved Princess Anne during an attempted kidnap is selling his George Medal nearly 50 years later to fund his own funeral. Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell, 72, punched gunman Ian Ball..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:54Published

LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening [Video]LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening

From February 22 thru March 14, 2020It was a bit of an adjustment on opening night when the role of Elizabeth was being acted by someone other than the singer. If not for the exquisite voice of..

Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

‪Plácido Domingo pulls out of Royal Opera House role

LONDON (AP) — London’s Royal Opera House says Spanish tenor ‪Plácido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRBBC NewsCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brewtos

Tom Ramos RT @NPR: Plácido Domingo, who's been the subject of numerous sexual misconduct allegations, won't be singing in the Royal Opera House's pro… 6 minutes ago

KelvinMckayHill

The Fresh Prince of Darkness Plácido Domingo And London's Royal Opera House Announce 'Mutual' Cancellations https://t.co/9jM9ODntiK https://t.co/IKkEdl8HJ9 15 minutes ago

MaxMauMax

〽. 〽〽. RT @thetimes: Plácido Domingo has withdrawn from the Royal Opera House’s forthcoming production of Don Carlo after a slew of allegations of… 25 minutes ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: #UPDATE Placido Domingo had been due to perform in director Nicholas Hytner's interpretation of Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlo" in Ju… 25 minutes ago

eflatmajor73

Eflatmajor73 📖📚🎼🏳️‍🌈 RT @nfmusic: BREAKING The Royal Opera House and Maestro Plácido Domingo have "mutually decided that he will withdraw from the Royal Opera H… 34 minutes ago

IdaRey199

Ida RT @nytimes: Plácido Domingo has withdrawn from his upcoming performances this summer at the Royal Opera House in London, the company said.… 40 minutes ago

selberan

Arun Thomas RT @AFP: #BREAKING Scandal-hit Placido Domingo pulls out of London opera: Royal Opera House https://t.co/6vkJPwnLMM 58 minutes ago

thetimes

The Times Plácido Domingo has withdrawn from the Royal Opera House’s forthcoming production of Don Carlo after a slew of alle… https://t.co/Vg4Hh1grCk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.