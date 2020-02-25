Royal Opera House and Placido Domingo agree he will not star in Don Carlo
Friday, 6 March 2020 () The Royal Opera House has mutually agreed with opera singer and conductor Placido Domingo that he will not feature in upcoming performances of Don Carlo, according to a spokeswoman.
LONDON (AP) — London’s Royal Opera House says Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from... Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR •BBC News •CBC.ca
