Coronavirus: Bosnian FA request postponement of Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina has written to UEFA to request the postponement of the Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: O’Neill: NI not focused on coronavirus

O’Neill: NI not focused on coronavirus 01:41

 Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says his side are just focused on their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina and not the issues around it caused by coronavirus.

Irish premier: More than half of the population could contract coronavirus

Best audio available. Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro..

Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann announces that two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region. The two cases are not connected. One recently travelled from northern..

England's training base is perfect for Northern Ireland ahead of Bosnia play-off, says IFA chief

England's training base is perfect for Northern Ireland ahead of Bosnia play-off, says IFA chiefIrish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson believes St George's Park will be the perfect training base for Northern Ireland ahead of their Euro 2020 play-off...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Coronavirus: No need to cancel large scale events in Northern Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said there is no need to cancel any large scale events or mass gatherings as a result of the coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportDaily Record

