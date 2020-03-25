Fleur East performs incredible coronavirus rap on the One Show Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fleur East wrote a short rap about how she is working from home during the pandemic. Fleur East wrote a short rap about how she is working from home during the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Fleur East performs incredible coronavirus rap on the One Show: https://t.co/JRy71oQFDP #TheOneShow 17 minutes ago Debra Sullivan Fleur East performs incredible coronavirus rap on the One Show https://t.co/Zb7ba8sHRL 44 minutes ago Denise Gurney Love this! 💕For all the people working from home 😊 Fleur East performs incredible coronavirus rap on the One Show https://t.co/gKWlVxY7Of 50 minutes ago